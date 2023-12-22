News & Insights

Markets

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stake In Occidental Petroleum By About 28%

December 22, 2023 — 03:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) has acquired an additional 5.2 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) for about $312.1 million.

With this latest purchase, Berkshire now holds nearly 28% of Occidental's stake, making it the largest shareholder in the oil and gas company.

This move follows Berkshire's acquisition of approximately 10.5 million Occidental shares last week, totaling around $588.7 million. The recent purchases align with Occidental's agreement to acquire shale oil producer CrownRock LP for $12 billion.

Over the last three months, Buffett's company has acquired a total of 19.6 million shares of Occidental, valued at $1.21 billion. Buffett initially invested in Occidental in 2019, winning a bidding war against Chevron Corp. for the acquisition of Anadarko.

Currently, Berkshire's stock is climbing 0.05%, to $356.30, whereas Occidental's shares are moving up 0.85%, to $60.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.