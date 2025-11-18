Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Just Bought Nine Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway initiated a new position in one stock in Q3.

The conglomerate added to its stakes in eight other stocks.

One of Berkshire's purchases should be the biggest winner over the long term, thanks to multiple growth drivers.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its last quarterly regulatory disclosure of holdings before Warren Buffett passes the baton as CEO to Greg Abel. Sure, the huge conglomerate could buy and sell some stocks in the fourth quarter of 2025, but the regulatory filing for those trades won't come until early next year – after Buffett has stepped down.

Although Buffett was yet again a net seller of stocks in the latest quarter, he and his team still found several stocks they liked. Berkshire bought nine stocks in Q3. And one of them stands out as the best of the bunch.

Berkshire's nine buys

Berkshire's biggest purchase in Q3 was Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The holding company acquired more than 17.8 million shares of the tech giant, valued at around $4.3 billion, at the end of the quarter. It's uncertain whether Buffett or one of his two investment managers bought Alphabet. However, the legendary investor stated in 2017 that he regretted not initiating a stake in Google earlier.

Chubb (NYSE: CB) was a mystery stock when Buffett first began buying shares in late 2023. There's no mystery now. Berkshire added nearly 4.3 million more shares of the property and casualty insurer in Q3.

Someone on Berkshire's team has had a craving for pizza lately. The conglomerate again added to its position in Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ), increasing its stake by roughly 13.2% last quarter.

Alphabet is essentially an advertising business. It wasn't the only advertising pick-up in Q3 for Buffett and company, though. Berkshire bought another 32,603 shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR).

Berkshire also increased its stakes in both share classes of a major U.S. homebuilder. This marked the second consecutive quarter that Buffett or one of his investment managers bought Lennar Class A (NYSE: LEN) and Lennar Class B (NYSE: LEN.B) shares.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) seems to have become one of Buffett's favorite stocks lately. Berkshire boosted its position in the satellite radio and podcast company by 4.2% in Q3.

Berkshire also made two purchases in the recent quarter that didn't show up in its 13F regulatory filing. Japanese conglomerates Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF) (OTC: MTSU.Y) and Mitsui (OTC: MITSF) (OTC: MITSY) revealed in August and September, respectively, that Berkshire had bought more of their stocks.

How these Berkshire buys compare

If you're wondering which of these Q3 Berkshire buys has been the biggest winner so far in 2025, there's a clear winner. Alphabet's shares have soared around 50% year to date. The company continues to ride a strong artificial intelligence (AI) tailwind, with its Google Cloud unit, in particular, benefiting as customers build and deploy generative AI applications.

However, Mitsubishi was the best performer throughout much of the year. The Japanese stock is up almost as much as Alphabet in 2025.

Buffett doesn't chase momentum, though. He has always been a value investor at heart. Sirius XM's valuation is undoubtedly a significant draw, with its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Chubb's forward earnings multiple of 11 is the second-lowest valuation among Berkshire's Q3 purchases.

How do these nine stocks stack up against each other when it comes to generating income? Sirius XM comes out on top with a forward dividend yield of 5%. Lamar Advertising isn't too far behind, though, with its dividend yield of 4.8%.

The best of the bunch

You might think that Sirius XM would be the best of the bunch since it ranked as the best in two different categories. However, I think another stock among Berkshire's nine buys in Q3 will probably be the biggest winner over the long term. That stock is Alphabet.

I predict that the AI boom will remain strong for years to come (although with a few twists and turns along the way). Alphabet should especially benefit from the increased adoption of agentic AI, in my view.

The company's Waymo unit is the leader in the fast-growing robotaxi market. I fully expect this business will contribute significantly to Alphabet's growth by the end of the decade.

Google's Android XR extended reality operating system should put Alphabet in a strong position to compete in the smart glasses market. The company could also be a significant winner in quantum computing, given the progress being made by its Google Quantum AI unit.

Alphabet isn't the cheapest stock among Berkshire's latest purchases, nor does it pay the juiciest dividends. However, Buffett is leaving his successor with a great new stock in Berkshire's portfolio.









*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza, and Lennar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.