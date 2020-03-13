Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Still Holding Its Annual Meeting. Shareholders Can't Attend.

The Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, often called the Woodstock for Capitalists, is usually attended by tens of thousands of people from around the world. investors can watch online.

The gathering, often called the Woodstock for Capitalists, is usually attended by tens of thousands of people from around the world. Investors can watch online.

This year’s Woodstock for Capitalists will be a quieter affair.

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK.A, BRK.B), said he is canceling events surrounding the conglomerate’s annual meeting, and that the public will not be allowed to attend the gathering due to the coronavirus threat.

“I very much regret this action; for many decades the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger,” he wrote in a letter to shareholders. “However, we will not be able to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting, and all special events are canceled.”

Buffett said Friday the annual meeting will still be held on May 2 and be attended by a handful of Berkshire employees. He confirmed the event will live-streamed by Yahoo. The executive said he is acting because large gatherings of people may be a health threat.

“We won’t ask this of our employees and we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a ‘hot spot’ in the current pandemic,” he added. “Charlie and I will miss you, but we will see many thousands of you next year.”

The Berkshire annual meeting is beloved by value investors. It is often called the Woodstock for Capitalists, and is attended by tens of thousands from around the world.

Write to Tae Kim at tae.kim@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.