Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests In These 3 AI Stocks — Why You Should Too

While Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway hasn’t been able to evade the market misfortunes stymieing stock valuations over the course of recent days (Class A shares shed 2.25% of value as of 1 p.m. ET on April 10, while Class B shares lost 2.8%), the Oracle of Omaha’s guidance remains invaluable for long-term investors.

Berkshire Hathaway holds long positions on these three prominent AI-adjacent or AI-related stocks, and they may also be top picks for those considering an addition to their portfolios.

Domino’s Pizza

According to the Financial Post, Berkshire Hathaway picked up 1.3 million shares in Domino’s during Q3 2024, worth about $550 million. Trading at about $428 per share in mid-October, and $446 as of April 10 — despite market turmoil — it’s likely that Buffett’s call was the correct one.

Domino’s utilizes AI technology in a variety of ways, including implementing Microsoft’s Azure platform for its agentic AI assistants and predictive ordering models to get pizzas out the door more efficiently.

Amazon

While Berkshire Hathaway has been shedding Amazon shares at a profit over the course of the past few years, it still maintains a sizable position in the retail giant, per Stockcircle. Buffett’s multinational conglomerate holds about 10 million shares as of this writing, worth approximately $1.91 billion.

Amazon Web Services is one of the leading names in the cloud business, responsible for building massive data centers leveraging Nvidia hardware to make leaps in the AI space. AI tools such as Claude and Llama also have a home within the AWS Bedrock platform, making Amazon a key player in the nascent artificial intelligence industry.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has long been a favorite of Buffett’s, with the Oracle of Omaha first buying in to the beverage business leader way back in 1988. Since then, it has been a textbook example of Buffett buying — and holding — solid long-term investments with growth potential.

But despite Coca-Cola striking a deal to implement the Microsoft Azure AI platform to streamline operations, this buy may be more of an anchor or hedge in one’s portfolio rather than a significant short-term profit opportunity. Nonetheless, having a guaranteed performer in one’s holdings can reduce volatility.

