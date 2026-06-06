Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has 67% of Its Portfolio in 5 Stocks. Should You Copy Him?

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway's total portfolio is much more than these five holdings.

It encompasses gobs of wholly owned companies -- and lots of other stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

According to the latest report, the stock portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), the company Warren Buffett built, had 67% of its assets in just five stocks. Should you copy that? My answer would be no. Permit me to explain why.

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First, though, here are the five stocks:

Stock Recent Market Value of Stake % of Berkshire Portfolio Apple $57.8 billion 21.99% American Express $45.9 billion 17.43% Coca-Cola $30.4 billion 11.56% Bank of America $25.0 billion 9.52% Chevron $17.5 billion 6.64%

There are several reasons you might not want to copy Berkshire:

You might know little about the companies in question, in which case you should not devote your hard-earned dollars to them.

We never learn in real time whether Berkshire has been adding to or shrinking -- or eliminating -- its position in any company. So you might buy shares of a company that you soon learn Berkshire has been selling.

If you own only the five stocks, that's a lot of concentration -- you'll have too many eggs in one basket. That can be less problematic for expert investors like Buffett and his successor investors, such as the new CEO, Greg Abel, and Ted Weschler, who has been investing billions for Berkshire for many years now. But for us regular investors, that's risky.

It's possible that Berkshire's stock portfolio might not perform as well in the future as it did under Buffett.

Of course, you might invest in all the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio in one easy move -- by investing in Berkshire Hathaway itself. You'll then be a part owner of dozens of wholly owned subsidiaries such as GEICO, Benjamin Moore, NetJets, Dairy Queen, McLane, and the entire BNSF railroad, along with lots of stock positions in various companies. Berkshire recently had close to $400 billion in cash, so further additions are likely in the coming years. Even Berkshire is buying Berkshire shares.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in American Express, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.