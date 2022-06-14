US Markets

Warren Buffett to donate $4 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares

Manya Saini Reuters
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Tuesday the billionaire investor will donate 14,414,136 of the company's Class B shares to five foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The donation would amount to about $4 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

