Warren Buffett Sold 6 Stocks in Q2. Here's Why 1 of Them Could Still Be a No-Brainer Buy.

One of those stocks has delivered resurging growth and no longer faces a dark cloud that was hovering over it.

The countdown is on until the end of an era. Warren Buffett steps down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) on Jan. 1, 2026. To be sure, Buffett will remain involved with Berkshire as its chairman. However, he will no longer be calling the shots about which stocks the conglomerate buys and sells.

We can still follow Buffett's trades for a few more months, though. The legendary investor remained a net seller of stocks in the second quarter of 2025 for the 11th consecutive quarter. He sold six stocks in Q2. However, one of them could still be a no-brainer buy.

Buffett's scorned six-pack

It probably didn't surprise too many observers that Buffett further trimmed Berkshire's stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in Q2 by roughly 6.7%. Although he didn't sell any Apple shares in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, Buffett greatly reduced Berkshire's position in the iPhone maker in the four previous quarters.

Buffett was once a huge fan of bank stocks, but not anymore. He has steadily sold shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) since mid-2024 and continued the trend in Q2 by selling another 23.1 million or so shares of the financial services giant.

On a percentage basis, the biggest sale by the "Oracle of Omaha" in Q2 was of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR). Buffett slashed Berkshire's stake in the telecommunications company by 46.5%. He also pared his positions in DaVita (NYSE: DVA) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.K) by smaller amounts.

Finally, Buffett completely exited Berkshire's position in T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS). He first bought shares of the wireless telecommunications provider in the third quarter of 2020.

A shinier Apple than meets the eye

In one way, it makes sense that Buffett has reduced Berkshire's once oversized stake in Apple. At one point, the stock made up roughly half of the conglomerate's total holdings. Even after significant selling, Apple remains Berkshire's largest position, comprising 22.5% of its portfolio. However, in other ways, Apple is arguably a better stock to buy now than to sell.

For one thing, Apple is again delivering solid growth. The company's revenue rose 10% year over year in Q2 --- the highest ever for the June quarter. Earnings per share jumped 12%. Apple's services revenue also hit a record high.

A potential dark cloud hanging over Apple since last year has also dissipated. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled in August 2024 that Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google unit has an illegal monopoly in search. This raised worries that the billions of dollars Google pays Apple to be the default search engine on iPhones could be in jeopardy. However, that deal is no longer threatened following Judge Mehta's decision announced earlier this month related to Google's penalties.

Investors also now have greater hopes that Apple could deliver even higher growth in the future. The company reportedly plans to launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. It's also almost certainly working on smart glasses, which represents an especially promising market that Apple can't ignore.

A no-brainer buy?

Does all of this make Apple stock a no-brainer buy? There's an argument that the answer is "no."

Apple's forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 30.7. That's a relatively steep multiple. The company's recent product launches of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset and Apple Intelligence generative AI capabilities weren't nearly as successful as many had hoped. Apple's foldable iPhone and smart glasses might be duds.

However, Apple's massive ecosystem built around the iPhone and its loyal customer base warrant a premium valuation, in my view. Vision Pro's main drawback was its high price. I suspect Apple's entries in the folding smartphone and smart glasses markets will wow users.

Perhaps calling Apple a no-brainer buy is a stretch. But I think the stock remains a great long-term pick for investors. My hunch is that Buffett does, too.

