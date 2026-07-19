Warren Buffett Set a New Goal: Give Away All of His $140 Billion Berkshire Stake by 2034

Key Points

Warren Buffett said he plans to donate nearly all of his $140 billion personal fortune before he dies.

This week, he announced plans to give away $6 billion to four foundations.

The plan calls for him to donate all his Berkshire holdings by 2034.

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Twenty years ago, Warren Buffett pledged to donate all of his vast wealth to charities.

"My pledge: More than 99% of my wealth will go to philanthropy during my lifetime or at death. Measured by dollars, this commitment is large. In a comparative sense, though, many individuals give more to others every day," Buffett wrote back in 2010.

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This week, Buffett, now the retired former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) put that pledge into action. On July 14, Buffett announced that he will convert 8,000 Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares into 12 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to donate the 12 million B shares to four foundations.

Valued at around $490 per Class B share, that would amount to about $5.9 billion.

Buffett will donate 9 million shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 1 million shares each to the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation. All four foundations have direct ties to Buffett family members. Notably absent from the donation list is the Bill Gates Foundation, which Buffett had donated to for years.

$140 billion in eight years

This marks an acceleration of donations, as Buffett has set a goal to give away all of his $140 billion in wealth to charities by Dec. 31, 2034.

It will be given away over the next eight years, in pieces, to avoid rattling the Berkshire Hathaway stock price too much. Berkshire B shares are down about 1% since the announcement, so it had minimal impact.

Buffett now owns 188,290 class A shares, which trade at around $733,000 each, and 1,162 class B shares, which trade at around $490 each.



"My goal is to dispose of all of my Berkshire shares within about eight years. As I explained last year, my children are unfortunately growing older. I have every hope that the three of them are able to carry out the disposal of my shares by Dec. 31, 2034," Buffett said in a July 14 release. "Of course, mortality is unpredictable, but my remaining shares will be donated to the four foundations one way or the other by Dec. 31, 2034."

Buffett said the goal is to have the donations grow annually to the three foundations that are managed by his three children -- that is, the Sherwood Foundation (chaired by daughter Susan A. Buffett), Howard G. Buffett Foundation (chaired by son Howard Buffett), and NoVo Foundation (chaired by son Peter Buffett and Peter's wife, Jennifer). He noted that the annual grant to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation will grow at a "somewhat greater rate." Susan Thompson Buffett was Buffett's first wife. She died in 2004.

Giving away the $140 billion in the next eight years would require distributing roughly $17 billion per year in grants.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.