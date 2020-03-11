Warren Buffett prefers waiting to start of April to assess Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting--Omaha mayor

March 11 (Reuters) - The mayor of Omaha, Nebraska said on Wednesday that Warren Buffett would prefer to wait until one month before Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N annual shareholder weekend to decide whether to change its plans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Jean Stothert said she spoke with Buffett on Monday, and he expressed a preference to wait until April 1 to decide on plans for the May 1-3 weekend, including the meeting on May 2.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

