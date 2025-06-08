Warren Buffett Might Not Own These Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks -- but Their Fundamentals Check Out

Though Apple has been Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) top holding for several years, Warren Buffett has historically avoided tech stocks.

The renowned value investor has said that he can't forecast earnings for tech companies as they are less predictable, due in part to the changeable nature of technology, than other sectors. Buffett has historically preferred to invest in sectors like insurance, banking, utilities, energy, and consumer staples that have predictable cash flows, and whose industries don't change much over time.

Based on that philosophy, it's not a surprise that Buffett has mostly avoided artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, there are some that fit in well with his approach to investing -- buying companies with sustainable competitive advantages at attractive valuations.

Keep reading to see two stocks that fit the bill.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has one of the strongest economic moats in business history.

Google has had more than 90% market share in the web search industry for the last two decades. The brand is synonymous with search, and underpins Alphabet's larger, highly profitable tech empire that includes products like YouTube, Google Cloud, the Chrome web browser, and "moonshots" like the Waymo autonomous vehicle program.

Google Search has now reached a revenue run rate of $200 billion, and Google Services, of which search makes up most of its business, has an operating margin of more than 40%.

Alphabet is also still delivering steady growth with revenue up 12% in the first quarter.

You might think that a company like Alphabet with evident competitive advantages, solid growth, and massive profits would trade at a premium valuation, but that's not the case. Alphabet currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 18.6, a substantial discount to the S&P 500.

There are two primary reasons for the discount in valuation.

First, investors are fearful that the company could get broken up or face a substantial fine or a related punishment as it's been found to have a monopoly in both search and adtech. Separately, Alphabet also seems to be trading at a discount because of the risk that its search empire could be disrupted by an AI chatbot like ChatGPT or Perplexity.

While those are risks for Alphabet, shares have long traded at a modest valuation, meaning investors have historically underestimated the stock. Given that, investors may want to borrow from Buffett's mentality and buy Alphabet stock.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Berkshire Hathaway invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in 2022, buying $4.1 billion of the stock, but it sold out of that position completely just two quarters later. It wasn't clear why. It could have been because of the risk of an invasion by China into Taiwan.

Like Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor (also known as TSMC) has one of the strongest economic moats in the business world.

The company is the leading third-party semiconductor manufacturer with a market share of more than 50% in contract chips and more than 90% of advanced chips that are crucial for AI.

TSMC is the company that Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and other top semiconductor and tech companies turn to to manufacture their chips. In the first quarter, advanced chip technologies accounted for 73% of its total wafer revenue.

Its technological lead in a highly technical industry with high capital expenditures, and its customer relationships, give the company a significant competitive advantage. TSMC is also growing quickly, with revenue up 35% in the first quarter to $25.5 billion, and its operating margin improved to 48.5%, showing the company has significant pricing power.

Like Alphabet, TSMC is also cheaper than you'd expect for a company that's so dominant. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 24, which is an excellent valuation for a business growing as fast as TSMC, and one that is a linchpin in the artificial intelligence boom.

It may never be clear why Berkshire Hathaway sold TSMC, but it's not surprising that Buffett's conglomerate bought it. In many ways, it looks like a classic Buffett stock.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

