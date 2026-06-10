Warren Buffett Just Sent the Stock Market an 8-Word Warning. Here's What History Says Is Coming Next.

Key Points

In a recent interview, Buffett expressed concern about where some investors are buying right now.

History can offer a clear answer as to what investors should do to prepare for potential volatility.

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The stock market has spent much of the past few years reaching record highs, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) earning total returns of 80% and 100%, respectively, since June 2023.

However, at least one investor is feeling cautious right now. In a recent interview with CNBC during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, Warren Buffett warned that many people are getting too comfortable with certain types of investments. Here's why investors should be paying attention.

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Buffett warns investors could be taking a gamble right now

In the CNBC interview, Buffett noted that he often compares the stock market to a church with a casino attached. One represents patient long-term investing, while the other symbolizes speculative risk-taking.

He explained that right now, "the casino has gotten very attractive to people." Clarifying, he added that short-term buying is not investing, but more akin to gambling.

"[W]e've never had people in a more gambling mood than now," he said. "But that doesn't mean that investing is terrible. It does mean that prices for an awful lot of things will look very silly."

With many stocks trading at record highs, it is an incredibly expensive time to invest. The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio -- a common market valuation metric -- is nearing historic levels, suggesting that the index could be overvalued right now.

The last time this ratio neared the mid-40s was just before the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s, when it reached a record high of around 44. As of this writing, it sits at just over 41.

What history says is coming next

To be clear, no stock market metric is 100% accurate, so there's no way to know when the next bear market or recession will begin. What history does prove, however, is that investing in strong stocks and holding them for the long haul will better protect your portfolio against volatility.

The market has a flawless track record of eventually recovering from downturns. Since January 2000, in fact, the S&P 500 has earned total returns of more than 700%.

Not all stocks will survive a downturn, especially those with shaky fundamentals. Companies built on hype may crash hard during a recession, for example, and so might those without a solid financial foundation or competitive advantage. Healthy stocks may face short-term volatility, but they're far more likely to rebound with enough time.

Even Warren Buffett can't predict the future, but his advice to invest for the long term is more important than ever. By choosing quality stocks and holding them for at least five to 10 years, history suggests you'll be prepared for anything.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

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Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.