Warren Buffett Just Issued a Blunt Warning About the Stock Market. History Is Clear About What Comes Next.

Key Points

The market has soared in recent years, but a downturn is coming eventually.

Some investors may be putting their portfolios at risk, according to Warren Buffett.

History has both bad and good news about the future.

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The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) have all been reaching new heights over the past few years, as investor optimism fueled lucrative growth.

However, it's possible to have too much of a good thing, and what goes up must eventually come back down. Warren Buffett is no stranger to market downturns, and he recently issued a warning about investing in today's market. Here's what history says investors can expect.

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Investors could be "gambling" right now

In an interview with CNBC during Berkshire Hathaway's 2026 annual meeting, Buffett bemoaned the risk-taking culture that has become common in today's financial markets.

He noted that he often compares the market to a church with a casino attached, with the former representing long-term value investing and the latter, short-term betting.

"The casino has gotten very attractive to people," he said, emphasizing that "that's not investing, it's not speculating, it's gambling." He added, however, that "that doesn't mean that investing is terrible. It does mean that prices for an awful lot of things will look very silly."

What history says is coming next

History suggests that Buffett's not wrong in this assertion. Valuations have been soaring over the last few years, and multiple stock market metrics suggest many stocks may be overvalued right now.

Warren Buffett's own preferred metric -- the Buffett indicator -- recently reached its highest point in history. This figure measures the relationship between the total value of U.S. stocks and GDP, and Buffett himself noted that when it nears 200%, investors are "playing with fire." As of this writing, it sits at 232%.

The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio is another metric nearing risky territory. It measures broad market valuations by tracking the S&P 500's 10-year inflation-adjusted earnings, and it's also nearing a record high.

This ratio has consistently hovered above 40 since May, and the only other time in history it's stayed above this level was leading up to the dot-com bubble burst -- when it peaked at just over 44.

There's still good news for investors

It's impossible to say whether we're headed toward a dot-com-like bear market in the coming months or years, as even Warren Buffett can't predict the market's future. However, if history proves just one thing, it's that the right investments will pull through volatility.

Many stocks may be overvalued right now, but as Buffett mentioned, that doesn't mean that it's a bad time to invest. The key is to seek out companies with fair valuations and strong fundamentals -- such as healthy finances, a competent leadership team, and a sustainable business model.

During the dot-com bubble, hundreds of tech stocks crashed hard and never recovered. The ones that did pull through, however, have become some of the most successful companies in history, and the S&P 500 itself has earned total returns of more than 700% since 2000.

If there's just one move history suggests all investors make right now, it's to load up on quality long-term investments. With a healthy portfolio, you can build life-changing wealth no matter what's coming next.

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Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.