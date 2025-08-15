Warren Buffett Just Bought 6 Brand-New Stocks -- Here's Exactly What They Are

Key Points During the second quarter, Berkshire sold several stocks, including more of its Apple and Bank of America stakes.

Buffett and his team added to six existing positions and started six brand new ones.

Most of the new positions have been beaten down or generally look cheap.

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) released its second-quarter earnings, it was revealed that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate had been a net seller of stocks. But that didn't come close to telling the whole story.

In the company's just-released 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investors got an updated look at Berkshire's portfolio. And to be clear, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks.

However, this was primarily because of three specific moves:

Berkshire sold another 20 million shares of Apple , worth about $4.6 billion at current prices.

, worth about $4.6 billion at current prices. The Bank of America investment was trimmed by another 26.3 million shares, worth about $1.25 billion.

investment was trimmed by another 26.3 million shares, worth about $1.25 billion. Berkshire completely closed its T-Mobile investment, selling 3.88 million shares, worth about $1 billion.

These sales aren't too surprising. But what was a bit of a surprise was that Buffett and his team added to six existing positions and also bought six brand-new stocks in the massive portfolio.

Here are Berkshire's six new stocks

Here's a rundown of the six new stocks that were added to Berkshire's portfolio in the second quarter:

Company (Symbol) Shares Purchased Current Market Value UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) 5,039,564 $1.57 billion Nucor 6,614,112 $857 million Lennar (NYSE: LEN) 7,048,993 $780 million D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) 1,485,350 $191 million Lamar Advertising 1,169,507 $142 million Allegion 780,133 $112 million

Before we go on, there are a few things worth noting. First, we don't know whether these purchases were made by Warren Buffett himself, or one of Berkshire's two other investment managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs.

Also notice that although these are six brand-new positions, they add up to about $4 billion, significantly less than the proceeds from the Apple, Bank of America, and T-Mobile sales, which is how Berkshire was still a net seller of stocks for the quarter.

It's also possible that Berkshire will continue to build some of these positions. As an example, one of the stocks Berkshire first added to its portfolio late last year, Pool Corp., was one of the largest additions to an existing position during the second quarter. When we get a glimpse of Berkshire's third-quarter buys and sells later this year, I wouldn't be surprised to see at least a few of these positions have grown significantly.

Why did Berkshire buy these stocks?

We don't know exactly why Buffett and his team decided to add any of these stocks, and it would be rare for him to comment on his investment thesis for any of them. But generally speaking, these all look like rather cheap stocks right now, especially considering that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are near all-time highs.

In the case of UnitedHealth, it's no secret that the business has struggled lately. Between rising medical costs, regulatory turmoil, and several other issues, UnitedHealth -- the largest health insurer in the United States -- has fallen by nearly 50% in 2025 before Berkshire's purchase was announced.

You'll also notice that there is not one, but two homebuilders on the list, Lennar and D.R. Horton. Conditions for these companies are not great right now, as mortgage rates remain high and the market has been agonizingly slow. But these are two of the largest and most financially sound builders in the industry, and they trade for price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples of just 10.8 and 12.4, respectively.

The bottom line is that even though the stock market as a whole might look a little expensive right now, Buffett and Berkshire's investment managers seem to think there are some stocks that are attractive bargains right now. It will be interesting to see if Berkshire keeps adding to these (and any other) stocks in the third quarter, as the market has rallied significantly in the roughly one and a half months since the second quarter ended.

