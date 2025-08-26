Warren Buffett Just Bought 12 Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch for Income Investors.

Key Points All 12 of the stocks Buffett bought in Q2 pay dividends.

Some score better than others on key factors that are important to many income investors.

Two of these stocks stand out as great picks for income investors, with one ranking as the best of the bunch.

Warren Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway for six decades. During that time, the one-time textile manufacturer that became a huge conglomerate never paid a dividend. Not even a penny.

However, Buffett loves dividend stocks. He bought 12 stocks in the second quarter of 2025. All of them pay dividends. Which is the best of the bunch for income investors?

Buffett's dozen dividend stocks

The following table lists Buffett's dozen dividend stocks purchased in Q2 (listed alphabetically):

Half of these stocks were new additions to Berkshire's portfolio. Buffett bought more than 5 million shares of UnitedHealth Group in Q2, the biggest purchase of the group. The legendary investor probably viewed the health insurance stock as a rare bargain in today's market after UnitedHealth's share price plunged roughly 50%.

You might have noticed two similarly named stocks on the list. Homebuilder Lennar has two share classes. Buffett initiated a new position in Lennar Class A and added to the existing stake in Lennar Class B. Other new stocks bought in Q2 were security-products maker Allegion, homebuilder D.R. Horton, outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising, and steelmaker Nucor.

Buffett also added more shares of several existing holdings. He has owned a sizable position in Chevron since 2020. The "Oracle of Omaha" (or one of Berkshire's two other investment managers) has built stakes in Constellation Brands, Domino's Pizza, Heico, Pool, and Pool Corp. more recently.

How these stocks compare

Most income investors would probably rank dividend yield near the top of the list of factors they consider when selecting stocks to buy. We can eliminate a few of Buffett's Q2 purchases from contention because of low dividend yields: Allegion, D.R. Horton, and Heico. Lamar Advertising offers the juiciest yield, followed by Chevron.

However, yield isn't everything. Income investors also want sustainable dividends. One of the most popular ways to determine the sustainability of a dividend is the payout ratio. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio of 137.5% raises questions about how long the company will be able to fund the dividend at current levels. Constellation Brands' payout ratio of 104.5% is also somewhat concerning. All of the other dividend stocks bought by Buffett in Q2, though, have payout ratios below 100%.

Many income investors like stocks with long track records of dividend increases. Although there aren't any Dividend Kings on Buffett's Q2 list, there is one Dividend Champion (stocks with 25 or more years of dividend hikes). Chevron has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Valuation is a factor for some income investors. They don't want to buy a stock that's so overpriced it could fall and offset any dividends received. Heico's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 59.5 could cause some income investors to cross it off the list. So could Pool Corp. and Lamar's forward earnings multiples of 29.9 and 29.5, respectively.

The best of the bunch for income investors

I think two stocks stand out as especially good picks for income investors right now among the 12 stocks bought by Buffett in Q2.

The runner-up is UnitedHealth Group. The health insurer's dividend yield is attractive. Its payout ratio is a low 36.8%. UnitedHealth should be able to return to growth next year as it implements premium increases.

But Chevron is the best of the bunch, in my opinion. The oil and gas giant offers a juicy dividend yield. It has an impressive track record of dividend increases. The stock isn't cheap, but neither is it absurdly expensive, with shares trading at 20 times forward earnings. Income investors should be able to count on steady and growing dividends from Chevron for a long time to come.

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Chevron. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, D.R. Horton, Domino's Pizza, and Lennar. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands, Heico, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

