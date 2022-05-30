Warren Buffett Is Tiptoeing His Way Into This Stock

When Warren Buffett makes new stock purchases it typically catches the attention of investors. In this video clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 19, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Bram Berkowitz, Danny Vena, and Jason Hall discuss Buffett's recent foray into fintech with a stake in Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).

10 stocks we like better than Ally Financial

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ally Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Matt Frankel: Warren Buffett bought about eight new stock positions in the first quarter of 2022. We recently found out. Some we knew about. We already knew he bought Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). He brought about a lot of Chevron (NYSE: CVX). We already knew about those. He bought some in the financial sector, some financial adjacent companies, but one pure fintech play, which is Ally Financial, which I feel like a lot of people aren't very familiar with. Are any of you Ally shareholders by any chance?

Bram Berkowitz: No.

Frankel: Anyone know what company it was spun out of?

Berkowitz: Yeah.

Danny Vena: Well, didn't that originally come from GMAC Finance?

Frankel: Very good. Ally was born in the wake of the financial crisis. It was General Motors' financial division, GMAC Finance, which as you might expect from where it came from, it is primarily an auto lender. Ally Financial, it started out as just a pure auto lender. Let me share my screen real quick before Jason pulls the presentation that I was about to show he has a knack for doing that. [laughs]

Jason Hall: I'm not going to do that to you in this show, I promise. [laughs]

Frankel: Here's what Ally does. They are becoming an all-in-one digital banking platform similar to a few of the other fintechs we follow. If you look at just this mix of business, you might think I'm talking about SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), but I'm not. The key differentiator is the auto lending focus. I'd actually go so far as to say Ally is to auto-lending, what SoFi has been to private student lending to a degree, but even more so because of their GM roots, they're a very big operation.

Berkshire (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), we recently learned bought a little over 1% of the company, the stake's valued at about $350 million today. Not a giant investment by Berkshire standards, but maybe Buffett's tiptoeing into the position. The first quarter Berkshire bought Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), for example, he bought a billion dollars worth. Now it's many times that amount because it turns out they were just tiptoeing into a position.

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Danny Vena has positions in Apple and SoFi Technologies, Inc. Jason Hall has positions in SoFi Technologies, Inc. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.