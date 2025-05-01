Warren Buffett in His Twilight: 2025 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

(0:40) - What To Know Heading Into Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meeting

Welcome to Episode #403 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, Zacks Value Stock Strategist, and the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

For value investors, there’s only one “must” attend event each year and it’s the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting.

This year, it will take place this Saturday at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

For those of you who aren’t shareholders or, for whatever reason, you’re not going to Omaha, you can still watch the question and answer with Warren Buffett on CNBC, which will have live coverage starting at 8:30 am EST on Saturday.

The Last Buffett Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting?

At 2024’s annual meeting, Warren Buffett let slip during the question and answer that it may be his last Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. He said he wasn’t ill, but he was 93 years old last year.

It’s a year later and Buffett is still at the helm of Berkshire. He’s returning to the annual meeting again, at age 94.

But shareholders, and the Street, need to be realistic about the future. Warren Buffett is in the twilight of his career, not the beginning or even the middle. A CEO at the twilight is apt to make different decisions versus one at another stage.

What to Watch at the Berkshire Annual Meeting This Year

There are two things which many shareholders will be obsessing over: any sales of stocks in the portfolio, like his sales of Apple over the last year, and the $300+ billion cash hoard.

And rightly so.

But Berkshire Hathaway owns dozens of companies outright. And many of them are in retail or the industrial economy, like its railroad, BNSF, so they may have tariff exposure.

Shareholders should be wondering how big of a hit Berkshire Hathaway will see from the tariffs.

Will Buffett Address Tariffs at Berkshire Hathaway Meeting?

1. Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries is one of the largest carpet manufacturers in the world. Its website doesn’t list where the company manufactures its flooring products but in 2021, it said that 67% of supplier spending was from the 31 states it operated. Shaw Industries had also invested $1.5 billion in US manufacturing in recent years but it does source globally.

What’s the tariff hit for Shaw which is a big cap company?

2. HH Brown and Justin Brands

HH Brown and Justin Brands are two of Berkshire’s footwear companies. Combined they own 18 brands including Born, Comfortiva, Dexter Bowling, Sofft, Tony Lama and Justin boots. Headquartered in Connecticut, there is nothing on their website about where Berkshire manufactures the shoes. Few shoes, however, are made in the United States in 2025.

What’s the tariff hit for HH Brown and Justin Brands?

3. Marmon

Marmon is like a conglomerate within the larger Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. It has 11 industry groups globally including Marmon Metals. Marmon Metals operates metal services companies which supply specialty pipe and tubing for many industries including petrochemical, agriculture, and construction.

There are tariffs on steel and aluminum right now.

What’s the tariff hit for Marmon Metals?

4. Oriental Trading Co.

Oriental Trading Co. was founded in Omaha in 1932 and bought by Berkshire Hathaway in 2012. It was the first American wholesaler of gifts and novelties. It sells graduation gifts, party favors and decorations, craft kits and camp supplies to non-profits, schools, and large organizations. Some items are starting at low price points, for instance camp supplies starting under $3.98.

There was no information on the company’s website about where the thousands of items were sourced.

What’s the tariff hit for Oriental Trading Co.?

Do Tariffs Matter More than Berkshire Hathaway’s Cash?

And this is just a few of Berkshire Hathaway’s companies. What will be the impact on the company’s Pilot Travel Centers, which cater to truckers, if the tariffs last for several months and trucking slows?

In past Berkshire Hathaway meetings, information about the company’s companies has been sparse. Will Buffett speak out about the tariffs this year?

Or will the spotlight just be on the cash hoard?

What Else to Expect at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

