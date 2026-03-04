Warren Buffett Has Retired. But You Still Can Invest Like Him by Adding These Buffett Favorites to Your Portfolio.

Key Points

These three stocks offer you the best of Buffett’s investing principles.

They’ve been winners for the billionaire and remain key holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

Warren Buffett spent 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, and during that time, he helped deliver market-beating returns. Over that period, the compounded annual gain surpassed 19% -- that's compared to a little more than 10% for the S&P 500. That's why investors have readily turned to him for investing inspiration.

Though Buffett retired from the job at the end of 2025, he remains chairman of the holding company -- so he's still around and likely to share his thoughts on investing from time to time. On top of this, he shared much wisdom over the years, and since his strategy is evergreen, we can use it as a guide at any point.

Buffett focused on long-term investing, buying quality companies for reasonable prices and then accompanying them along their path. The billionaire favored players with a strong presence in their respective markets, ensured by a moat, or competitive advantage. Though the investing giant has retired, you still can invest like him by adding the following Buffett favorites to your portfolio...

1. Apple

Buffett sold some shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the past year, and he might have done this to lock in gains. He's held the shares since 2016, and since then, they've climbed about 800%. But there are two reasons to believe the billionaire still loves Apple. First, as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, it remains the biggest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. And second, Buffett praised Apple chief Tim Cook during the Berkshire Hathaway meeting with shareholders last year.

Why should you get excited about this tech giant? Apple has built a smartphone empire over the past several years, resulting in a solid brand moat. Customers are loyal to the iPhone and will wait eagerly to get in on the latest version. Apple's huge base of installed devices also has translated into record services revenue, with users signing up for storage, digital entertainment, or other extras. So the sale of a smartphone is only the beginning of the company's revenue opportunity.

All of this makes Apple a company you can count on for steady growth over the long run.

2. Coca-Cola

Buffett bought shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in the late 1980s and has held onto them ever since. And the stock is the fourth-biggest holding in the portfolio. This is a classic example of a Buffett stock: The billionaire invested and has held on steadily for decades.

Like Apple, Coca-Cola has a fantastic moat. In this case, it's the company's brand strength as well as its distribution network, reaching across the globe. Coca-Cola stock may not deliver massive gains overnight, but the company has demonstrated its ability to offer investors earnings growth and stock performance in a progressive manner over time.

On top of this, Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, meaning it's increased its dividend payments for more than 50 consecutive years. This sort of commitment suggests that rewarding investors is important to Coca-Cola, and it's likely to continue doing so.

Coca-Cola's valuation generally has remained steady and at reasonable levels, meaning any time may be a good one to invest in this beverage giant.

3. American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is another longtime Buffett holding. The billionaire's history with the company dates back to the 1960s, and it became a big stock holding for him in the mid-1990s. He's held onto this player, and today it's the second-biggest position in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

Buffett wrote the following about Coca-Cola and American Express in his 2023 letter to shareholders: "The lesson from Coke and Amex? When you find a truly wonderful business, stick with it."

Buffett likes American Express for its solid business as a premium payment card and for the company's dividend strength. American Express has performed well even through difficult economic environments, as its customers are generally affluent, and they aren't as vulnerable to shifts in the economy as less affluent households. And there's reason to be optimistic about the future as this well-established company continues to reach record revenue -- as seen in the latest full year with revenue of more than $72 billion.

All of this makes investing in American Express a fantastic way to add a touch of Buffett to your portfolio.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adria Cimino has positions in American Express. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

