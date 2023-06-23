Warren Buffett Has Made $54 Billion So Far This Year With These 3 Stocks

Warren Buffett wrote to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders earlier this year. In his letter, he said, "Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders." He was right.

As it turns out, it doesn't always take much time for a few winners to work wonders. Buffett has made $54 billion so far this year for Berkshire Hathaway with only three stocks.

1. Apple

It isn't surprising in the least that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks as Buffett's biggest moneymaker of 2023. After all, it's by far the largest position in Berkshire's portfolio.

At the end of 2022, Berkshire owned more than 895.1 million Apple shares. The stock has skyrocketed over 40% year to date. That increase generated roughly $48.4 billion in gains.

Apple also paid dividends twice in 2023 thus far. This netted Berkshire an additional $420 million or so.

As the infomercials say, "But wait! There's more!" Buffett increased Berkshire's stake in Apple during the first quarter by nearly 2.3%.

We don't know exactly when the purchases were made. However, since Apple stock has risen quite a bit since the end of Q1, those additional shares appreciated by over $389 million. They also brought in nearly $5 million in extra income from Apple's dividend paid on May 12, 2023.

Adding all of those numbers up translates to Apple making Berkshire a little over $49.2 billion so far in 2023. The actual total could be even higher, depending on when the Q1 shares were added.

2. American Express

Buffett has been a longtime fan of American Express (NYSE: AXP). And for good reason. The stock continues to make him a lot of money.

Berkshire owned around 151.6 million shares of American Express at the end of 2022. The stock is up by close to 14% year to date. That's enough to rake in over $3 billion in gains.

American Express also paid two dividends, one in January and another in April. Those dividends added nearly $170 million in additional income for Berkshire this year.

3. Moody's

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is Berkshire's eighth-largest holding. However, it's the third-biggest winner for Buffett so far in 2023. The financial services stock has jumped over 20% year to date.

Berkshire owned nearly 24.7 million shares of Moody's at the end of 2022. The value of those shares has increased by nearly $1.5 billion thanks to the solid gains.

In addition, Moody's paid dividends in February and May. Those payments generated another $38 million or so in income for Berkshire.

Winners and losers

Apple, American Express, and Moody's together made Buffett close to $54 billion so far this year. He has also had plenty of other big winners, including the five Japanese stocks purchased a couple of years ago.

However, Buffett has had his fair share of losers as well. Four of Berkshire's biggest holdings -- Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Chevron, and Occidental -- have seen their shares fall in 2023.

He's probably not concerned in the least, though. Buffett focuses on the long term. All of these stocks could work wonders given enough time.

