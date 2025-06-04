Warren Buffett Has $92 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $280 Portfolio Put to Work in 8 Prominent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 60 years ago, Warren Buffett has consistently run circles around Wall Street's benchmark stock index, the S&P 500. Whereas the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a cumulative return of more than 6,100,000%, as of the end of May 2025, the S&P 500 has managed a total return, including dividends, of less than 40,000% over the same six-decade stretch.

Both professional and everyday investors closely track Buffett's trading activity via Form 13Fs to get a bead on which stocks he's buying and selling. Riding the coattails of Berkshire's CEO has been a profitable venture for decades.

Though Buffett's investment philosophy has historically emphasized value stocks in the financial and consumer staples sectors, you might be surprised to learn that a sizable portion -- $92 billion, or roughly 33% -- of Berkshire Hathaway's $280 billion portfolio is currently tied up in eight stocks that are betting big on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

No. 1: Apple: $60.3 billion of invested assets

Nearly two-thirds of the Oracle of Omaha's AI-related investments can be traced to Berkshire Hathaway's largest holding by market value, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Despite Buffett selling 67% of his company's Apple stake since the midpoint of 2023, it still accounts for 21.5% of Berkshire's invested assets, as of the end of May.

To be fair, Buffett didn't pile into Apple because of its AI chops. Rather, the Oracle of Omaha has a knack for understanding consumer behaviors. Apple's physical products, such as iPhone and Mac, have consistently drawn consumers to the brand for more than a decade. Brands that are trusted and incent customer loyalty tend to be high on Buffett's list.

Though Apple has been incorporating AI solutions into its devices for years (e.g., Siri as a voice assistant on iPhone, as well as predictive text), the launch of its Apple Intelligence model marks its biggest step forward in the AI revolution. Apple Intelligence, which can be used for everything from creating emojis and images to summarizing lengthy bodies of text, is expected to increase consumer interest in its array of devices.

However, Buffett's favorite thing about Apple might just be its world-leading share repurchase program. Since introducing a buyback program in 2013, Apple has bought back more than $750 billion worth of its common stock. Buybacks of this magnitude have helped to increase Apple's earnings per share and made its stock more fundamentally attractive to investors.

No. 2: Amazon: $2.1 billion

A second prominent artificial intelligence stock you'll find in the $280 billion portfolio Warren Buffett oversees at Berkshire Hathaway is e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

While Amazon is best-known for its dominant online marketplace, the bulk of its operating cash flow derives from its ancillary operating segments, led by cloud infrastructure service platform Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is the world's No. 1 cloud infrastructure service platform by total spending, according to estimates from Canalys, and is pacing $117 billion in annual run-rate sales, based on its first-quarter revenue.

Amazon hasn't been shy about incorporating generative AI solutions and large language models (LLMs) into AWS. Its AWS clients have the ability to personalize their message(s) to potential shoppers, as well as build and deploy LLMs to answer queries, create text and images, or automate certain tasks.

As with Apple, Buffett isn't holding $2.1 billion worth of Amazon because of its generative AI ambitions. Rather, it has everything to do with Amazon's close-knit consumer ties and the strength of the company's brand.

No. 3: BYD: $2.7 billion

The third AI stock you'll find in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, which is leaning heavily into the evolution of artificial intelligence, is China-based electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD (OTC: BYDD.F). Buffett's company holds a 4.4% stake in BYD, which works out to roughly 1% of Berkshire's invested assets.

Next-generation vehicles are becoming more reliant on technology to make them safer -- and this is where AI applications typically come into play. For instance, lane departure or blind spot warnings are forms of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are examples of AI being used in today's vehicles to make them safer and/or more convenient for drivers.

Earlier this year, BYD announced that it would be integrating AI solutions from popular LLM company DeepSeek into its EV's ADAS. With DeepSeek and BYD both based in China, the emergence of DeepSeek's AI solutions offers BYD a way to internally and collaboratively develop intelligent driving features.

Not to sound like a broken record, but Buffett is likely most-pleased with BYD's rapid growth in vehicle sales. BYD surpassed North America's leading EV maker Tesla in 2024 to become the world's top EV company by revenue. This represents another example of Berkshire's chief focusing more on consumer behaviors and buying habits than what artificial intelligence might ultimately do for a business.

No.'s 4 – 8: Mitsubishi ($7.9 billion), Itochu ($7.3 billion), Mitsui ($6 billion), Marubeni ($3.2 billion), and Sumitomo ($2.9 billion)

The five other prominent AI stocks that make up a sizable portion of the $92 billion Warren Buffett has invested in Berkshire Hathaway's $280 billion portfolio are Japan's trading houses: Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF)(OTC: MTSU.Y), Itochu (OTC: ITOCF)(OTC: ITOCY), Mitsui (OTC: MITSF)(OTC: MITSY), Marubeni (OTC: MARUF)(OTC: MARUY), and Sumitomo (OTC: SSUM.F)(OTC: SSUM.Y). Collectively, these five trading companies are known as the "sogo shosha."

Mitsubishi, Itochu, Mitsui, Marubeni, and Sumitomo have their proverbial hands in just about every industry in Japan's economy. These trade, investment, and development companies are essential for mining, oil and gas, food production, healthcare, chemicals, and so on. If Japan's economy is growing, these five companies are often to thank for it.

Being that they're interconnected to so many aspects of Japan's economy, it should come as no surprise that all five sogo shosha are leaning into AI solutions in their own way. For instance, Mitsubishi's wholly owned subsidiary MC Digital is leveraging AI to better manage inventory and demand forecasting for tire company Bridgestone. Last week, Itochu announced a funding and business development partnership with May Mobility, a developer of autonomous driving software and autonomous shuttle services.

But once again, it's almost certainly not their artificial intelligence ties that has Warren Buffett building up Berkshire's stakes in each of these five Japanese trading houses. Rather, it's their reasonably cheap valuations, highly diversified and non-replicable (at scale) operating models, and robust capital-return programs that have attracted Buffett to Mitsubishi, Itochu, Mitsui, Marubeni, and Sumitomo.

