Warren Buffett Has $32 Billion in These 5 Stocks

Warren Buffett is unparalleled as both a CEO and stock picker. And while almost all of his wealth is in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) shares, more than 40% of Berkshire's value is in its stock portfolio. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down the five most valuable stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Combined, they make up 30% of Buffett's $110 billion net worth.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2022.

