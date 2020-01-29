US Markets

Warren Buffett gives up on newspapers; Berkshire sells unit to Lee Enterprises

Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to sell its newspaper business to Lee Enterprises Inc for $140 million in cash, abandoning an industry the billionaire investor had long defended even as its financial prospects deteriorated.

