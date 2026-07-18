Warren Buffett Is Disposing of His Berkshire Shares. Here's How.

Key Points

Warren Buffett is one of the world's wealthiest people.

The former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has halted his donations to the Gates Foundation.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Warren Buffett has a new plan to dispose of all his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) shares. The legendary investor and former CEO of Berkshire owns about 188,000 Class A shares of the conglomerate he built over five decades, as well as more than 1,100 Class B shares. Those shares mean Buffett's net worth is approximately $150 billion, making him one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In 2006, Buffett pledged to gradually give away all his Berkshire stock to philanthropic foundations. This week, he announced a plan to accelerate that process and also changed the recipients of all that wealth, saying in a Berkshire news release dated July 14, "My goal is to dispose of all of my Berkshire shares within about eight years."

Buffett said his remaining shares will be donated to four foundations, three of which are run by his children and one dedicated to his late wife, Susan Thompson Buffett.

In addition, Buffett is skipping his annual donation to the Gates Foundation. According to reports in The Wall Street Journal, the change to that charity is due to Microsoft founder Bill Gates' interactions with the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Buffett is awaiting the Gates Foundation's review of its past interactions with Epstein before he resumes any additional gifts to the charity.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.