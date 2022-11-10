Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Fintel reports that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53,045,548 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB). This represents 3.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway reported 144,730,560 shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 63.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Vanguard Group Inc holds 113,680,213 shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,805,389 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 78.13% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 99,441,147 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,457,184 shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 5.20% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 58,688,034 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,300,947 shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,370,249 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,533,103 shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 4.80% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 2553 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 1.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U.S. Bancorp is 0.4341%, a decrease of 2.4372%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,252,120,976 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

