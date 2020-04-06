Warren Buffett Could End Up Getting a Bonus from Occidental Petroleum

If Occidental Petroleum decides to make dividend payments on Berkshire Hathaway’s $10 billion stock investment in common stock rather than in cash, it would have to pay a roughly 11% premium.

Occidental Petroleum would have to pay Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway a bonus if it decides to make dividend payments on Berkshire’s $10 billion 8% preferred stock investment in common stock rather than in cash.

Occidental (ticker: OXY) is due to declare the preferred dividend on April 15. Some analysts, including J.P. Morgan’s Phil Gresh, think a debt-laden Occidental will pay the Berkshire preferred dividend in common stock to conserve cash as permitted under the terms of the deal reached last year

Under the terms of the Berkshire preferred investment that CEO Warren Buffett reached with Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub last April, Occidental can pay an 8% dividend rate in cash. But if it chooses stock, it must pay Berkshire (BRK.A) a roughly 11% premium, or a rate of 8.9%.

Occidental has not said how it plans to pay the Berkshire preferred dividend, and declined to comment to Barron’s.

Barron’s wrote last week that Berkshire’s Occidental preferred investment, which initially looked like a coup for Buffett given the high dividend plus equity warrants, is looking dicey as Occidental struggles with a high debt load at a time of low energy prices.

Oil prices did rally last week, with West Texas Intermediate finishing at $28 a barrel after touching a low of $20. Crude, however, is down over 50% from where it started 2020 at around $60 a barrel.

Here’s the wording of the Berkshire preferred investment agreement pertaining to issuance of common stock for the dividend:

“Any shares of Common Stock so issued shall be valued for purposes of this Section 4(a) at 90% of the average of the VWAP per Common Share over each of the ten (10) consecutive Trading Days commencing on the Trading Day immediately following the date on which the applicable dividend is declared.”

The VWAP refers to the volume-weighted average price of Occidental shares during the 10-day period.

Occidental slashed its common stock dividend by 86%, to 11 cents a quarter from 79 cents, in March and twice reduced 2020 capital spending plans during March to deal with the sharp drop in oil prices.

Paying the preferred dividend in stock would conserve cash but would be dilutive to Occidental equity at about an 8% annual rate. The company’s market value is more than $11 billion. Preferred stock is senior to common shares, but junior to debt. Companies can omit preferred dividends without triggering a default.

Occidental had $38 billion of debt outstanding at the end of 2019. Much of it was incurred to finance Occidental’s $57 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum last year. Occidental’s long-term debt traded Friday at about 50 cents on the dollar amid investor concern about the company’s outlook.

In a recent client note, Gresh wrote: “We are a bit surprised that the company still has not re-addressed the obvious additional lever of fully cutting the common dividend, since it was willing to readdress all other cost lines. Perhaps that will still be ahead, along with how it will handle the preferred dividend payments (we continue to assume paid in common stock moving forward).” Gresh has an Underweight rating on Occidental stock and a price target of $5 per share.

