Warren Buffett Can't Buy These 2 Stocks, but You Can

There are some characteristics Warren Buffett looks for when selecting stocks for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio -- stable cash flows, competitive advantages, and good management are some examples. But he also needs a company to be large enough to make an impact on Berkshire's portfolio. In this video, Fool.com contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel discuss two stocks that could potentially be appealing to Buffett -- but are too small for Berkshire.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 22, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 24, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Ryman Hospitality Properties. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Rexford Industrial Realty, and Ryman Hospitality Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool recommends Ryman Hospitality Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

