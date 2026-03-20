Warren Buffett Bought 8 Million Shares of This Oil Giant and $100 Oil Proves Him Right

Key Points

Berkshire lifted its Chevron position to roughly 130 million shares, making CVX a top-five holding while it also maintained significant exposure to Occidental.

Chevron’s record production, long dividend-growth streak, and ongoing cost-reduction targets frame the bull case for stronger cash flow at higher oil prices and resilience if crude cools.

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Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB) disclosed in a 13F SEC filing that it purchased 8,091,570 shares of Chevron during Q4 2025. With WTI crude now hovering just under $100 a barrel, that bet is looking prescient.

What Berkshire Actually Bought

The Q4 2025 purchase brought Berkshire's total Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stake to approximately 130 million shares, making CVX 7.24% of Berkshire's entire equity portfolio and one of its top five holdings. Berkshire also holds a large stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and in January 2026, closed its acquisition of OxyChem from Occidental, deepening its energy exposure further.

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This is not a passive position. Berkshire has been building energy exposure while trimming elsewhere, including reducing its Apple stake. The CVX addition signals continued conviction, not portfolio drift.

The Underlying Thesis

A good energy thesis today rests on three pillars: operational scale, shareholder returns, and oil price optionality. Chevron delivered on all three in 2025 despite a difficult pricing environment. The company posted record full-year production of 3,723 MBOE/d, up 12% year-over-year, hit its Permian Basin target of 1 million BOE per day, and generated record full-year operating cash flow of $33.9 billion. It returned $27.1 billion to shareholders and raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 per share, the 39th consecutive annual raise. All of that happened when Brent averaged just $64 per barrel in Q4.

Now Brent more of less sits at $100. The operational leverage built at $64 oil looks substantially more valuable today. Chevron's cost reduction program adds to that: $1.5 billion in structural savings achieved in 2025, with a target of $3 to $4 billion by end of 2026.

Occidental reinforces the thesis from a different angle. The OxyChem sale to Berkshire closed January 2, 2026, enabling OXY to cut its principal debt by $5.8 billion, bringing it to $15 billion.

How the Position Looks Today

CVX has returned over 26% year-to-date, showing that once again Buffett's insights before he stepped down as CEO were ahead of the curve. On top of that, the stock still yields 3.6% with a remarkable run of unbroken dividend growth.

If oil holds near $100, Chevron's free cash flow generation and dividend coverage metrics only improve materially. If oil retreats, the 39-year dividend track record and $3 to $4 billion cost reduction target have historically supported the stock. And, recall that it performed well with oil in the $60's already. Whether the Iran conflict goes on longer than expected or not, Chevron has the set up to continue delivering for investors. It's just a matter of how much.

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Austin Smith has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.