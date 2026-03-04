Warren Buffett Bought 8 Million Shares of This Energy Stock in 2025's Q4: Here's Why 2026 Could Bring Huge Profits

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway is betting big on one global energy stock.

This oil stock delivers several advantages in today's market.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). That makes Berkshire's last reporting period -- which reflects the company's full-year results from 2025 -- our last chance to see directly which stocks Buffett gave the green light to buy, and which stocks he approved for sale.

Last quarter, Berkshire's portfolio didn't change much. But there were some massive stock sales, as well as a few notable buys. In fact, one energy stock saw a sizable increase in weighting. Previously, Berkshire owned around 122 million shares of this global oil producer. But after an 8 million share purchase last quarter, this company now comprises 7.24% of Berkshire's entire portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

If you take a closer look, it's no surprise why Buffett is so bullish on this well-known stock that has been in Berkshire's portfolio since 2020.

Chevron stock offers compelling diversification benefits

The oil stock that Berkshire Hathaway added to last quarter is none other than Chevron (NYSE: CVX), one of the largest energy companies in the world. Buffett isn't new to energy investing. He has purchased stocks of other oil companies in the past with mixed success. But his bet on Chevron is one of the largest in Berkshire's history. And it's not hard to speculate why.

Last year, Chevron achieved record levels of oil and gas production. This record production allowed the company to return $26 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks -- an 18% increase over the year prior.

But here's the thing: Chevron stock rose just 1.5% in 2025. And while the 3.8% dividend yield added to that total return, the stock's performance simply didn't match record production levels. Why? The simplest answer is low oil prices. Competitor ExxonMobil also achieved record production with minimal shareholder returns last year. That's because revenue and profits for both companies suffered under the weight of low selling prices. Crude oil prices fell by roughly 20% last year. And in comparison, a 1.5% return on the stock price appears rather impressive.

While Chevron shares have spiked so far in 2026, they remain well below their previous highs. That's largely due to oil prices remaining under $70 per barrel (although they have risen in the past week due to the Iran-related conflict in the Middle East). As recently as 2022, oil prices were above $100 per barrel. And the way energy economics works, even small increases in selling prices can produce outsize profits.

While there are many assumptions involved, Chevron currently estimates its break-even production price to be around $50 per barrel. At $70-per-barrel crude prices, the company makes a profit of $20 per barrel. But at $90-per-barrel pricing -- an increase of just 29% -- Chevron's profits per barrel double.

In short, Chevron's underlying business model appears to be running very strongly. It's just that oil prices -- something the company can't control on its own -- are masking many of the production and efficiency gains. While it's anyone's guess what will happen from here, rising geopolitical tensions could send oil prices even higher in the near future. The upside of Chevron shares is obvious in a rising price environment. Buffett and his replacements seem to be bullish on the odds of that scenario coming to fruition.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.