Warren Buffet-backed Nubank swings to profit on strong client base, loan volumes

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Nubank on Monday swung to a profit for the first quarter as Latin America's most valuable fintech benefited from strong growth in its loan book and clients. The Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway posted adjusted net income of $10 million, compared with adjusted loss of $11.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

