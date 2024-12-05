Warpaint London Awards Stock Options to Key Executives

Warpaint London (GB:W7L) has released an update.

Warpaint London PLC, a specialist in color cosmetics, has granted options over 205,000 ordinary shares to key executives including the CFO, General Counsel, and Managing Director of its subsidiary, as part of their annual remuneration packages. These options, exercisable at 490 pence per share, are tied to performance conditions and represent 1.58% of the company’s issued share capital. This strategic move underscores Warpaint’s commitment to incentivizing leadership as it continues to expand its market presence.

