Warpaint London (AIM:W7L) Price Target Decreased by 25.41% to 459.00

The average one-year price target for Warpaint London (AIM:W7L) has been revised to 459.00 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 25.41% from the prior estimate of 615.40 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.00 GBX to a high of 535.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.49% from the latest reported closing price of 214.00 GBX / share.

Warpaint London Maintains 5.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warpaint London. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W7L is 0.37%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.85% to 314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 76K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W7L by 5.16% over the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 71K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W7L by 19.03% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W7L by 4.05% over the last quarter.

