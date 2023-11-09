Warning: Europe’s Central Bank Has a Dangerous Power Over U.S. Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I don’t really address Europe very much, but it’s worth thinking about how the European Central Bank’s rate hiking cycle could result in some significant headwinds, not just for Europe, but for the world overall. The ECB’s recent decision to keep rates on hold has sparked widespread discussions about the possibility of rate cuts soon. All signs point to Europe needing to cut interest rates way before the Federal Reserve does. And that presents real problems from a currency perspective.

A little bit of context is needed here.

Stock Market Warning: Why the ECB Matters

In July 2022, the ECB embarked on an unprecedented campaign of consecutive rate hikes, lifting rates to 4%. The primary objective of this initiative was to combat surging inflation rates. However, as borrowing costs reached record-high levels, the ECB promised a pause in September 2023. The ECB’s decision to keep rates unchanged was not unexpected. But what took financial experts by surprise was the escalating chatter about potential rate cuts.

Despite the ECB’s insistence that rate-cut speculation is premature, the market seems to be leaning toward a different narrative. Market projections now indicate a high probability of the ECB starting rate cuts in April 2024, with two more cuts expected before the year ends.

The implications of the ECB’s potential overtightening are significant. If the ECB indeed panic cuts rates next year against a Fed that keeps interest rates higher for longer in the U.S., the dollar would likely only get stronger relative to the euro. This would bring stress to the financial system as a way of forcing tighter financial conditions through the greenback. The euro has been in a holding pattern in 2023, but interest rate differentials could cause meaningful volatility and unintended consequences in terms of global trade should the European Central Bank end up cutting rates.

The ECB insists that the Eurozone economy is weak, possibly weaker than previously predicted. However, it also asserts that price pressures remain strong and could be aggravated further if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates. But as I alluded to yesterday, should oil prices continue to weaken, that argument goes out the door and puts the ECB in an ever more difficult position on timing rate cuts.

A few potential scenarios could unfold. The ECB could continue hiking rates, especially if it’s more concerned about its credibility and the longer-term impact on inflation expectations.

Alternatively, if economic growth weakens further, or if inflation declines rapidly, the bank might opt for a lower rate. But if it does this, it puts the Fed in a bind as the last major central bank to ease monetary policy, whereas historically the U.S. has tended to lead the way.

The Bottom Line on the European Central Bank

So, what’s the bottom line? The question of whether the ECB has overtightened remains unanswered.

The central bank and the market appear to be on different pages. The ECB is advocating for a steady stance and the market anticipating rate cuts. The complex economic puzzle that the ECB is attempting to solve will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the Eurozone economy. And any knee-jerk changes to ECB policy will have consequences on currency volatility, global trade, and U.S. markets.

With all that said, Europe remains a part of the world that’s important to keep an eye on. It could have implication on U.S. stocks and bond markets going forward.

