Markets

Warning, Stocks are Now Down for the Year

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Warning, Stocks are Now Down for the Year

(New York)

With the big fall on Friday, a new and important reality has hit the stock market—indexes are actually down on the year. This is eye-opening because stocks came into the year with huge momentum from 2019’s big gains. However, between earnings and the Wuhan virus, stocks have taken a big hit. Adding to these fears is the fact that China just had a disastrous 8% loss today and there are escalating worries over how this virus might impact global growth.

FINSUM: Our own view is that the damage this virus has done to stocks is transitory and buy-the-dip might still be the best strategy.

  • stocks
  • bear market
  • recession
  • S&P 500
  • virus

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular