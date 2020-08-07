US Markets
WarnerMedia's streaming head Bob Greenblatt to step down

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

WarnerMedia said on Friday Bob Greenblatt, who was in charge of the company's streaming business, would step down from the role.

The company, a unit of AT&T Inc T.N, said it would also cut jobs but did not specify the extent of the reduction.

