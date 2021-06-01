US Markets
T

WarnerMedia's CNN plans new streaming service ahead of Discovery merger - WSJ

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

WarnerMedia's cable news network CNN, owned by AT&T Inc, is planning a new streaming service, known informally as CNN+, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

June 1 (Reuters) - WarnerMedia's cable news network CNN, owned by AT&T Inc T.N, is planning a new streaming service, known informally as CNN+, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The service will feature new shows from the network's major anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The news comes after AT&T, which also owns HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery DISCA.O, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said last month they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T DISCA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular