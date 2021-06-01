WarnerMedia's CNN plans new streaming service ahead of Discovery merger - WSJ

June 1 (Reuters) - WarnerMedia's cable news network CNN, owned by AT&T Inc T.N, is planning a new streaming service, known informally as CNN+, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The service will feature new shows from the network's major anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The news comes after AT&T, which also owns HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery DISCA.O, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said last month they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

