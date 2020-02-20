WarnerMedia, YouTube TV expand distribution deal to include upcoming HBOMax

Feb 20 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's T.N WarnerMedia has expanded its partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Youtube TV to feature its upcoming streaming service HBOMax, as well as content from HBO and Cinemax, the companies said on Thursday.

Youtube TV already had access to Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network, among other WarnerMedia channels, under the previous deal.

AT&T will launch its HBO Max streaming service in May and is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

