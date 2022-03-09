US Markets
WarnerMedia says it will pause all new business in Russia

Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

AT&T's WarnerMedia unit will pause all new business in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a note to staff on Wednesday.

It will cease television broadcasts in Russia, halt new content licensing deals and pause planned theatrical and game releases.

"We are following this situation closely," Kilar said in the note. "And future business decisions will be made with that context in mind."

