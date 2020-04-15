WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

April 15 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's T.N WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O on Wednesday, allowing the cable operator's customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The platform, set for a launch next month, will be available for no extra charge to Charter customers with an HBO subscription.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.