WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operator's customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The platform, set for a launch next month, will be available for no extra charge to Charter customers with an HBO subscription.

