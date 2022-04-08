WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros. Discovery

April 8 (Reuters) - AT&T's T.N WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc DISCA.O said on Friday that the two firms have completed the merger.

The resultant company, Warner Bros. Discovery, will start trading on Nasdaq on Monday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

