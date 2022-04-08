US Markets
WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger, become Warner Bros. Discovery

Contributors
Eva Mathews Reuters
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

AT&T's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc said on Friday that the two firms have completed the merger.

The resultant company, Warner Bros. Discovery, will start trading on Nasdaq on Monday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

