WarnerMedia CFO among executives leaving in Discovery merger

Kenneth Li Reuters
WarnerMedia executives who will depart the company in the merger with Discovery include Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Biry, chief executive of studios and network group Ann Sarnoff, Chief Technology Officer Richard Tom and Executive Vice President of HBO Max Andy Forssell, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said on Wednesday.

