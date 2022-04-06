WarnerMedia CFO among executives leaving in Discovery merger

April 6 (Reuters) - WarnerMedia T.N executives who will depart the company in the merger with Discovery DISCA.O include Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Biry, chief executive of studios and network group Ann Sarnoff, Chief Technology Officer Richard Tom and Executive Vice President of HBO Max Andy Forssell, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li Editing by Chris Reese)

