Changes sourcing

June 22 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group's WMG.Olongtime top boss, Steve Cooper, will leave the company by the end of next year, the media company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.