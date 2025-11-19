Warner Music, Udio Resolve Copyright Dispute; Licensed AI Music Platform To Launch 2026

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group (WMG) and Udio have announced a landmark agreement that resolves their copyright infringement litigation and sets the foundation for Udio's licensed AI music creation service, scheduled to launch in 2026.

Under the collaboration, Udio will build a next-generation platform for music creation, listening, and discovery powered by generative AI models trained exclusively on licensed and authorized music. The agreement spans both WMG's recorded music and publishing businesses, creating new revenue opportunities for artists and songwriters while ensuring their work remains protected.

Udio's redesigned subscription service will introduce innovative creative tools that allow users to produce remixes, covers, and original songs using the voices and compositions of participating artists and songwriters. Importantly, the platform will ensure proper credit and payment for contributors. Ahead of the launch, Udio will also implement expanded protections and safeguards to uphold the rights of artists and songwriters.

This initiative marks a major evolution for Udio, shifting its focus toward a collaborative platform built with artists and songwriters at its core. To support a seamless transition, Udio will continue offering access to its current closed system while preparing to roll out fully licensed applications in 2026.

