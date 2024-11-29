Warner Music price target raised to $34 from $31 at Citi

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the firm’s price target on Warner Music (WMG) to $34 from $31 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model to account for the fiscal Q4 results but remains on the sidelines.
