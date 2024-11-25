Warner Music price target lowered to $35 from $38 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Warner Music (WMG) to $35 from $38 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Warner is at the early stages of management changes to try to reaccelerate recorded music growth, as the major labels continue to grow slower than their largest customer, Spotify (SPOT), the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.