News & Insights

Stocks

Warner Music price target lowered to $35 from $38 at Loop Capital

November 25, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Warner Music (WMG) to $35 from $38 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Warner is at the early stages of management changes to try to reaccelerate recorded music growth, as the major labels continue to grow slower than their largest customer, Spotify (SPOT), the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.