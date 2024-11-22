Warner Music price target lowered to $31 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar lowered the firm’s price target on Warner Music (WMG) to $31 from $32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While the company’s streaming revenue growth and guidance may have been a bit slower than expected, the selloff in the stock seems unwarranted, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WMG:
- Warner Music Group Faces Financial Risks Amid Climate Change Challenges
- Warner Music Group Reports Strong Yearly Growth
- Warner Music files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Warner Music falls with BMG termination impact spilling into 2025
- Warner Music board authorizes $100M share repurchase program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.