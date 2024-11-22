Warner Music price target lowered to $31 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar lowered the firm’s price target on Warner Music (WMG) to $31 from $32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While the company’s streaming revenue growth and guidance may have been a bit slower than expected, the selloff in the stock seems unwarranted, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

