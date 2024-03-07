News & Insights

Warner Music plans to offer at least 17 euros/shr to buy France's Believe

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

March 07, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group WMG.O said on Thursday it planned to make a bid of at least 17 euros ($18.52) per share for French digital music company Believe BLV.PA,

A bid at that price would be higher than the previous 15 euros per share offer from a consortium made up of some of Believe's largest shareholders, including U.S. investment firm TCV, Swedish private equity group EQT EQTAB.ST and the company's chairman and CEO Denis Ladegaillerie.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
