Warner Music Group's (NASDAQ:WMG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 6.7% on the 1st of September to $0.16, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.15. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

Warner Music Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Warner Music Group's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 133% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 87.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:WMG Historic Dividend August 16th 2022

Warner Music Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.48 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Warner Music Group has grown earnings per share at 40% per year over the past three years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Warner Music Group hasn't been doing.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Warner Music Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Warner Music Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.