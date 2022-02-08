Warner Music Group (WMG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.98, changing hands as low as $37.70 per share. Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.50 per share, with $50.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.13.

