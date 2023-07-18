Warner Music Group (WMG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.95, changing hands as high as $31.17 per share. Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WMG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.57 per share, with $38.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.78.
