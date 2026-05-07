Warner Music Group (WMG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of +6.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +48.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Total Recorded Music : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Music Publishing : $353 million compared to the $337.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $353 million compared to the $337.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Corporate expenses and eliminations : $-1 million compared to the $-1.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-1 million compared to the $-1.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Recorded Music- Digital : $975 million versus $933.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $975 million versus $933.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Recorded Music- Physical : $137 million versus $107.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $137 million versus $107.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Recorded Music- Total Digital and Physical : $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.

: $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenue- Music Publishing- Other : $4 million compared to the $3.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4 million compared to the $3.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Recorded Music- Licensing : $104 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.68 million.

: $104 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.68 million. Revenue- Music Publishing- Performance : $58 million compared to the $55.4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $58 million compared to the $55.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Music Publishing- Digital : $224 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.62 million.

: $224 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.62 million. Revenue- Music Publishing- Mechanical : $17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.71 million.

: $17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.71 million. Revenue- Music Publishing- Synchronization: $50 million compared to the $52.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Warner Music Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Music Group here>>>

Shares of Warner Music Group have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.