Warner Music Group (WMG) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 38.38

The average one-year price target for Warner Music Group (NasdaqGS:WMG) has been revised to 38.38 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 36.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.63% from the latest reported closing price of 34.38 / share.

Warner Music Group Declares $0.17 Dividend

On February 12, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $34.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=161).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.39%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 148,346K shares. The put/call ratio of WMG is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,320K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,668K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,477K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,199K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing an increase of 46.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 4,837K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares, representing a decrease of 22.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 4,639K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Warner Music Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of more than 1.4 million musical compositions spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination.

